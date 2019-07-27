WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,526 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.81. 1,273,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,084. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,251. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

