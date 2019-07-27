WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000. Viacom comprises about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Viacom by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

