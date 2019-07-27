WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,000. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $116.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

