WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,766,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,552,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,842,000 after purchasing an additional 408,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

