Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEIR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.10).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,557 ($20.34) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 210.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,508.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

