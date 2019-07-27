Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. 21,641,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,215,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.