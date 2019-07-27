Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.01% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Semicon West data points support our prior contention that Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC – private) architecture is not viable. Multiple data points suggest semi demand has bottomed, while recent spot pricing indicates NAND flash supply shocks are already having an impact. Reiterating Buy rating and 12-month price target of $126.””

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $112,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

