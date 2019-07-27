Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 334,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. 4,950,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,630. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

