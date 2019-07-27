WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.