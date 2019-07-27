Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WHLM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.67%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

