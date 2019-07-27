Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Wings has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $18,794.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00292963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.01589888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00118349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

