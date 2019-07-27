Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Restaurant Brands International (NASDAQ:QSR) Head to Head Contrast

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wingstop pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wingstop and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 8 6 0 2.43 Restaurant Brands International 1 4 13 0 2.67

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $81.93, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $71.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Wingstop.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 13.52% -13.31% 17.70% Restaurant Brands International 11.16% 29.58% 5.70%

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wingstop and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $153.18 million 18.61 $21.72 million $0.84 115.44 Restaurant Brands International $5.36 billion 3.60 $612.00 million $2.63 28.60

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Wingstop on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

