WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 14,048 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $69.20. 1,157,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.