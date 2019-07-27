WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Popular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Popular by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Popular by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 4,433.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 476,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 481,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,181. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.