WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 365.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $300.92. 1,498,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

