WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,617 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,664. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

