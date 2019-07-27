WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

NYSE NRE remained flat at $$17.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 253,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 202.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northstar Realty Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.