WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3,059.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.68. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

