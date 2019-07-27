WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.19% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 281,689 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,820. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $715.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

