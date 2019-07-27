WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,788 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

