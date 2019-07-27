World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Silvercorp Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE INT traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 1,923,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.38%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

