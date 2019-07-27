World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:INT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.