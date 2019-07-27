World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Cannonball Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of WWE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 2,224,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

