Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 201,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

