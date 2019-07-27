Xchange (XCG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,766.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Xchange has a total market capitalization of $2,766.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xchange has traded 187.9% higher against the dollar. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xchange alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.29 or 0.02203557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00935228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.03230108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00824724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00731048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00202299 BTC.

About Xchange

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.