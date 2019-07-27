Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Chanticleer posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million.

Northland Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

