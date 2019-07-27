Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Continental Building Products posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.07 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Continental Building Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Continental Building Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.