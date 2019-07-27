Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

RPD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,989. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,002,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $525,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,537 shares of company stock worth $6,675,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.