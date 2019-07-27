Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 18.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 485,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2,228.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 152.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,144,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

