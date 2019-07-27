Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 15.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 71.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,678. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

