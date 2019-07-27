Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Criteo reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. Criteo has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

