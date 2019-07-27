Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

HTGC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.98. 275,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 256,401 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.