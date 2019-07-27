Zacks: Analysts Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Hertz Global reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

HTZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.11. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

