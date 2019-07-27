Zacks: Analysts Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. J M Smucker reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 596,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

