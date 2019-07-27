Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 643,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,826. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

