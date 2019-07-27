Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.48). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SVRA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 170,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,917. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $80,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 40,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,309.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,860.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,472 shares of company stock worth $235,758. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

