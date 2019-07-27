Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce $124.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $129.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $104.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $492.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $498.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $555.81 million to $586.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 208,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,381. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

