Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Gentex also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $982,793. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,509,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gentex by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. Gentex has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.