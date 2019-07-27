Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $89.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.45 million and the lowest is $74.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $59.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $445.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $509.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $523.27 million, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $639.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,595. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

