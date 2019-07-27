Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to report $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $91.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $100.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.96 million, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $106.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other Recro Pharma news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 146,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.17.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

