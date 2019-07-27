Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

ZBH traded up $10.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

