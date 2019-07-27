Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.60. 126,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,094. The firm has a market cap of $368.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $286,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $98,227.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,697.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,138 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

