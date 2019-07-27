Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.14). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,962. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -206.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.