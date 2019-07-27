Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HA shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $27.11. 346,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

