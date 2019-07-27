Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post $3.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will post $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.23. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 457,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,083. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

