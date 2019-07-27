Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.37.

LITE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

