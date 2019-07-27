Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AG. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 954,641 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 129,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

