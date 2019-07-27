Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.80.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

