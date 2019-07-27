Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marine Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 965,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $374.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $552,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,965.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,259. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 223.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 383,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 362,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 1,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 234,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,241,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.