Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is planning to ramp up productivity and improve overall cost structure through restructuring actions. These actions are likely to support margins in 2019. Also, the company is focused on pursuing acquisitions and expanding capacity to boost growth. Moreover, the company is witnessing solid demand in transportation markets in North America. It is seeing strong growth in wireless communication sales on the back of solid demand. Valmont is also benefiting from operational and pricing initiatives. Also, the company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, low farm income and uncertainties around trade are hurting Valmont's irrigation unit. It is also exposed to foreign currency translation headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 134,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,047. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

